Kevin Garnett Gets Called Out As a Hypocrite By Richard Jefferson Over Kyrie Irving’s Celtics Logo Stomp

NBA guard Kyrie Irving found himself the target of 21-year-old Cole Buckley’s water bottle when the Brooklyn Nets took a commanding 3-1 lead in their series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. And it may have been Irving’s postgame stomp of the Celtics logo that incensed Buckley enough to get arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Retired NBA champ and former Celtics big man Kevin Garnett made sure to voice his anger with Irving on Twitter as well. But Richard Jefferson, Irving’s former teammate, hinted that Garnett shouldn’t throw stones when it comes to a basic stomping incident since Garnett lives in a very large figurative glass house of his own.

“So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping Lucky,” Garnett wrote on his IG Stories for Memorial Day. “We just gonna act like we didn’t see that. Tf going on… You can’t do that. That’s not coo on no level. All of us need to be better frfr…I’m just sayin.”

The next day, “RJ” called out “The Big Ticket” directly for having the gall to say anything about Irving. “Kevin Garnett has done FAR more disrespectful things on the court than what Kyrie did,” Jefferson tweeted. “I don’t want to hear that noise. He’s crossed that line plenty of times…… plenty of times. .”

New York Knicks fan recall when Carmelo Anthony waited around for Garnett after a game for reportedly telling Anthony that his wife, LaLa, tastes like Honey Nut Cheerios. Joakim Noah, who complimented Garnett for a nifty move and asked Garnett to teach him one day, was met with a hearty “Man, get off my di*k!” And most infamously, Garnett reputedly wished fellow 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tim Duncan “Happy Mother’s Day” in 1999, which would be pretty mean-spirited since Duncan’s mother died from breast cancer when he was 14 years old.

Kendrick Perkins, who played with Garnett and made trips to the NBA Finals with him in 2008 and 2010, defended Irving and tweeted: “Are we really discussing this right now? That damn fan shouldn’t have never threw a water bottle at Kyrie I don’t give damn if he poured Gatorade on the Logo. Real Talk!”

Meanwhile, fellow retired Celtics teammate Glen “Big Baby” Davis sided with his Garnett on IG, saying players should “keep the shit basketball before somebody get [sic] hurt in real life.”

However, Kevin Durant, who is Irving’s current teammate and close friend, addressed Davis directly. In the spirit of Bradley Beal, KD let Davis know there would not be person who was going to see him or any other player in real life. Hopefully, Irving is in agreement with Durant’s manner of supporting him, too.

With the Boston Celtics season officially over, signs of a rebuild have begun. President Danny Ainge has stepped down with head coach Brad Stevens taking his job and leading the search for his own successor.

