Legendary Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski To Retire After 2021 Season

One of the greatest minds in college sports is taking a bow. Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski has announced his retirement.

As reported by ESPN the longstanding coach for the Duke Blue Devils will hang up his hat after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season. On Wednesday, June 3 the school confirmed the rumors regarding his pending departure. “My family and I view today as a celebration,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. “Our time at both West Point and Duke has been beyond amazing and we are thankful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class institutions for more than four decades. That, coupled with 11 unforgettable years as the United States National Team coach, has resulted in a remarkable journey.”

Mike also expressed his gratitude for the iconic journey. “Certainly, I have been blessed to coach some of the finest young men and greatest players in basketball history as a direct result of these unique opportunities. For us, there is no greater joy than being part of our players’ respective endeavors through basketball, and more importantly, their lives off the court.”

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who played for Krzyzewski from 2006 to 2010, has been named as his successor. “Duke University has been a central part of my life for more than a decade, and I could not ask for a better place to continue my career,” Scheyer said. “This is absolutely humbling. Coach K has built the premier program in our sport thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, a tireless attention to detail, a family-first approach and a remarkable compassion and care of his players, coaches and staff. He has set a standard that every coach at every level should strive to achieve.”

Krzyzewski has had a memorable run at Duke with 1,097 career wins, 12 Final Four appearances, and five national titles. You can watch his emotional press conference below.

