Kenyan-Born Margaret Nyamumbo Becomes First Black Woman To Own A Coffee Brand Sold at Trader Joe’s

Entrepreneur Margaret Nyamumbo is now the first Black woman to have her coffee brand, Kahawa 1893, sold at Trader Joe’s

For all the coffee lovers out there, you can now help support a Black-owned biz when you drink your favorite morning beverage from popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s. Using her knowledge of all things coffee based off being a third-generation coffee farmer from Kenya, entrepreneur Margaret Nyamumbo has made history as the first Black woman to own a coffee brand that’s currently being sold at Trader Joe’s. The company, Kahawa 1893, is currently available in 200 of TJ’s stores in California “with a rollout planned for more locations across the country,” according to the press release.

She offers a variety of blends, including Kenyan, Peaberry, Serengeti, Ethiopian, Safari, 1893 Espresso, Decaf and single-server coffee. The release also stated that Nyamumbo is also a former Wall Street investment banker and Harvard graduate.

The inspiration behind her company, which she started in 2017, is to provide premium, traceable Kenyan coffee to consumers that will help empower female African coffee farmers with sustainable wages. “In Kenya, women provide 90% of the labor in coffee but go mostly uncompensated. I founded Kahawa 1893 to make sure the women were visible and get a fair share for their outsized contributions to coffee,”

Here’s what Margaret told Travel Noire:

“Being the first Black woman-owned coffee brand to be sold in Trader Joe’s is not only an exciting time for me but also signifies a commitment in showcasing the amazing diversity in the marketplace by Black-owned brands,” “I am thrilled to share the rich and aromatic flavors of Kahawa 1893, a true Kenyan coffee with consumers while supporting the female African coffee farmers who are an integral part of this incredible journey.”

For more information about Kahawa 1893, please visit www.kahawa1893.com .

