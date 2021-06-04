Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to go down in New York City this June 13. But before the Boricua community gathers together on the streets of Manhattan to celebrate their culture, Nike got some heat for them to wear on 5th Avenue.

Two years after Nike scrapped plans for their much-criticized Air Force 1 “Puerto Rico,” the Swoosh brand returns with a remixed version of their classic Air Max 97 OG “Silver Bullet” that pays homage to the Nuyoricans that help make New York City that much more culturally beautiful. Featuring the Puerto Rican flag on the tongue’s pull-tab and air-sole bubble, the sneakers will definitely be seen on the feet of many Ricans when the festivities roll down from 44th street to 79th street next week.

But that’s not all.

“The phrase ‘Aquí Me Quedo,’ translated to “I’ll Stay Here,” is printed on the insole, a message reflecting the community’s historically strong connection to New York City.”

These joints are going to fly off the shelves.

The Air Max 97 “Puerto Rico” and a commemorative T-shirt are set to release on June 5 on SNKRS and at select retailers. Will you be picking up a pair? Check out pics of the kicks and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop this weekend.

Nike Debuts The Air Max 97 “Puerto Rico” Just In Time For The 64th Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: