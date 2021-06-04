Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Reebok and toy company Hasbro really like collaborating with each other. The two iconic companies are once again teaming up to release some sneakers that’ll have you feeling nostalgic about your childhood.

After linking up to release a limited edition “Candy Land” collection, Reebok and Hasbro will now be drawing inspiration from Hasbro’s NERF brand to design and create some pretty interesting sneakers that your inner child will appreciate. Remixing Reebok silhouettes Reebok’s Pump Omni Zone II, Kamikaze II and the Kamikaze II Low, Hasbro will be draping the sneakers in vibrant color blocks and materials that mimic that of NERF products such as footballs, blasters, and other products they’ve released over the decades.

Standout features include a glow-in-the-dark upper and outsole on the NERF x Pump Omni Zone II “Light Jammer” and custom graphic sock liner illustration and packaging inspired by Shawn Kemp for the Kamikaze II “Backboard Breaker.”

The NERF x Reebok footwear collection is set to drop on June 24 in limited quantities exclusively for Reebok UNLOCKED members and on Hasbro Pulse US, before receiving a wider global release on June 25. Prices range from $110 (Kamikaze II Low “Backboard Breaker”), to $130 (Kamikaze II “Backboard Breaker”) and $160 (NERF x Pump Omni Zone II “Light Jammer” & NERF x Pump Omni Zone II “Big Bad Backboard”).

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop in a few weeks.

Reebok & Hasbro Collaborate For New “NERF” Sneaker Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

