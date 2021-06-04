Hazmat team cleans up nitric acid spill on northeast side of Indianapolis

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A hazmat team was contacted after a chemical spill involving nitric acid pushed heavy smoke into the air on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a working chemical spill that involved nitric acid at Imagineering Finishing Technologies on Emerson Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The nitric acid was inside of a container when it reacted with moisture, resulting in the spread of the chemical compound. Drivers alongside I-70 and people in the area were able to see large orange clouds emanating due to the reaction.

