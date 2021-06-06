Lil Durk’s Brother OTF DThang Shot & Killed Outside Chicago Strip Club

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk’s older brother, OTF DThang was reportedly shot and killed Saturday (June 5) outside of a strip club.

Witnesses say DThang was at Club O in Chicago when shots were fired. He was struck in the head and died at the scene. Although further details regarding the shooting are scarce, fans, as well as Durk’s peers, are offering condolences.

Calboy took to Twitter Sunday (June 6) and expressed his feelings for DThang, writing, “R.I.P. Dthang. It’s always been love when you saw me.” Producer Murda Beatz offered similar sentiments.

The death of DThang is the latest in a string of sudden losses for the OTF leader. Last November, his Only The Family artist King Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge and earlier this week, he confirmed the passing of one of his go-to engineers and producers, Turn Me Up Josh.

Not long after the news broke surrounding Durk’s brother did fans point out the rapper’s career trajectory being marred by the death of close friends and loved ones. On Friday (June 4), the Chicago rapper released Voice of the Heroes, a collaborative album with Lil Baby featuring the likes of Travis Scott, Young Thug, Rod Wave and Meek Mill. Days prior to the album release, the two brothers were at the birthday party for Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta.

