Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Prince Songs

All hail the almighty purple one. We’re celebrating Prince’s birthday today (June 7)!

Prince achieved mainstream success as one of the greatest musicians of his generation, releasing nearly 40 albums during his life. His music spanned across multiple genres, including the Minneapolis sound, a funk rock sub-genre he pioneered.

We compiled this quiz of some of his greatest hits. Play Finish The Lyric below. 

