Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Headkrack details the new link-up between Lil Yachty & Bhad Bhabie. The two are investing “$1 million in Lox Club, a private, membership-based dating app for Jewish people with “ridiculously high standards,” according to Variety.

We’re sending condolences to Lil Durk and his family after his brother was shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend at a nightclub. Witnesses say the brother, known by his rap name “OTF DThang” was shot in the head and died instantly. Lil Durk has not spoken out publically.

DMX’s posthumous album lands in the Top 10 and Pop Smoke’s next album is on the way.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Lil Yachty + Bhad Bhabie Invest in Dating App for Jewish People + Is Another DMX Album On The Way? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: