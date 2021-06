Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Atlanta rap trio, Migos will be turning up the heat just in time for summer. Monday, the group shared the cover are for the their highly-anticipated project Culture III.

Check it out below.

Culture III is slated to drop this Friday June 11.

