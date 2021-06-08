Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After months of anticipation, the Yeezy Gap collaboration is here and it’s, well, interesting.

The first release from the long-awaited collection is a sky blue down “Round Jacket” that Yeezy’s been seen rocking as of late in Los Angeles. The Pre-order for the new jacket went live earlier this morning and fans looking to get themselves one paid a modest $200 on Gap.com/yeezy.

Interestingly enough the Yeezy “Round Jacket” also perfectly matches adidas’ latest Yeezy release, the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Bright Cyan” colorway that’s been flying off the digital shelves since its drop this past Saturday. It’s almost like if you copped those kicks you have to get the jacket to match. The apparently zipper-less outerwear is also made out of recycled nylon for the people who appreciate stuff like that.

Why they decided to drop a down jacket at the beginning of the summer ’21 season is anyone’s guess, but heads will be copping even if that means holding it down until the temperature drops in a few months.

Ever the marketer, there will be floating projections of the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket in four locations throughout three cities; Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. If you’re so inclined to see for yourself:

NEW YORK CITY:

NEW MUSEUM

7 2ND AVENUE

142 SPRING STREET

184 WYTHE AVENUE

LOS ANGELES:

GRAMMY MUSEUM

GRAND CENTRAL MARKET

VINE STREET – WALK OF FAME

8340 SUNSET BOULEVARD

CHICAGO:

1601 N MILWAUKEE AVENUE

1453 N MILWAUKEE AVENUE

2053 DIVISION STREET

2113 N SANGAMON ST

Check out pics of the “Round Jacket” below and let us know if you’d be interested in picking one up.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Line Officially Unveils Its First Piece was originally published on hiphopwired.com

