Hennessy Announces Make Moves That Start Movements Program With Russell Westbrook

The NBA playoffs are in full swing and Hennessy, the official spirit of the league has announced a brand new initiative that will support BIPOC communities. The Make Moves That Start Movements program will feature Russell Westbrook, artist Victor Solomon, and entrepreneur, and activist Alex Taylor.

Westbrook, currently a member of the Washington Wizards, joined forces with Solomon and Taylor as part of Hennessy’s Unfinished Business initiative. Make Moves That Start Movements is framed as a partnership between Hennessy and the NBA, giving the initiative a wider reach and promoting the idea of movement and the arts to bolster its connection to BIPOC communities nationwide.

Westbrook and the NBA with the support of Hennessy will work to raise funds for small BIPOC businesses, boosting the $5 million that has been distributed via the Unfinished Business initiative thus far. This help comes at the right time as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still felt deeply within the business community across America, most especially those communities that have been largely underserved.

By way of the Make Moves That Start Movements, Hennessy will give fans a chance to win NBA memorabilia such as Westbrook’s game shorts, Black History Month warm-up shorts, basketballs signed by teams in the league, and much more.

A new film has been launched in support of this movement titled Take It Far. The film examines how a basketball travels from community to community, highlighting how the game really can bring these different communities with common struggles and dreams closer together.

Take It Far is helmed by Ghananian-American director Joshua Kissi and stars Westbrook, the aforementioned Solomon, who is putting together a Kingtsugi-style project in Los Angeles, and the aforementioned Taylor, who is looking ahead with her women’s basketball collective, Hoop York City.

Keeping up with the theme of crafted cocktails that carry the NBA theme, Hennessy has graciously shared with CASSIUS the Triple Double cocktail recipe for your sipping pleasure. Check it out.

Triple Double – Pineapple Basil Lemonade Ingredients: 2 parts Hennessy VS 2 parts Pineapple juice 2 parts with soda water half part simple syrup 1 part fresh Lemon juice Garnish with Basil leaf and pineapple wedge Glass: Collins

Method: Shake all liquid except Soda Water, and strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice, top with Soda water and garnish with a Basil leaf and pineapple wedge.

Check out the 30-second spot from Hennessy and the NBA below.

Learn more about Make Moves That Start Movements here.

Photo: Hennessy

Hennessy Announces Make Moves That Start Movements Program With Russell Westbrook

