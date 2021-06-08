Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Best Friends. It’s a bond you hope will last a lifetime.

You’re lucky if it does. If not, at least you have these tv besties to look to. Now, don’t get me wrong, these characters aren’t spared from the occasional beef. But, they manage to find their way back to each other (in most cases). And that’s something to be celebrated.

That’s why on this National Best Friend Day, we want to acknowledge some of the most iconic Black television best friends. Take our Name That Best Friend quiz below.

See Also: Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships We Loved To See On TV [PHOTOS]

Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends? was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Hot 96.3: