The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Arkansas Paramedic Admits Stealing Diamond Ring From Dead Patient

The Morning Hustle Graphics
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Lisa Darlene Glaze, 51 of Arkansas is getting the honor of cappin’ woman of the day for admitting to cutting off a dead woman’s finger, stealing her ring, and selling it to a pawn shop for $45.  When the family received their loved one’s personal items, they realized three of her rings were missing.  She was charged with a felony and sentenced to six years’ supervised probation, fined $1,000, and ordered to pay $190 in court costs, court records show.

Lore’l tells all the details below.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin?! Arkansas Paramedic Admits Stealing Diamond Ring From Dead Patient  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Who’s Cappin?! Arkansas Paramedic Admits Stealing Diamond Ring…
 20 hours ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close