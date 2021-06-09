One IU student could win tuition credit for submitting vaccine verification

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University is offering incentives to encourage students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and upload their verification cards.

The prizes include a credit for the value of full-time in-state tuition for one student. For faculty and staff members, the grand prize winner will get season tickets for two to the Indianapolis Colts or Indiana Repertory Theatre.

The grand prize winners will be announced on July 2.

