Report: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren After One Season

After one season, the Indiana Pacers are looking for a new head coach. According to reports, the Pacers have fired Nate Bjorkgren after one season. The news was first reported by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bjorkgren was an assistant with the Toronto Raptors when he was hired to replace former head coach Nate McMillian. The Pacers finished the season 34-38 and lost in the play-in tournament to the Boston Celtics after a blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets. Reports suggest that Bjorkgren lost the team in his only season. The team also underwent a remodel during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers traded guard Victor Oladipo in a 4-team deal and received up and coming star Caris LeVert. During his physical, doctors found a renal cell carcinoma of the kidney, missing weeks. During the play-in tournament, LeVert entered the league’s health and safety protocol, missing their final two games.

They are expected to look for a more experienced and established person to lead the team.

