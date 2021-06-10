Are you ready for some football? We are less than 100 days before the first NFL game of the season. We now know when we will get our first on-the-field look at the re-tooled Indianapolis Colts. See the upcoming 2021 NFL Pre-Season schedule below.
August 15th: Vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 pm
August 21st: At Minnesota Vikings, 8 pm
August 27th: At Detroit Lions, 7 pm
The Colts look to contend for a Super Bowl with new quarterback Carson Wentz taking over for the retired Philip Rivers. The team finished 11-5, tied with the Tennessee Titans. The Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
RELATED: Colts signing Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher
RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]
Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks
Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks
1. Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity PayeSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Kwity Paye Highlights2 of 14
3. Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo OdeyingboSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Dayo Odeyingbo Highlights4 of 14
5. Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen GransonSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Kylen Granson Highlights6 of 14
7. Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn DavisSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Shawn Davis Highlights8 of 14
9. Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam EhlingerSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Sam Ehlinger Highlights10 of 14
11. Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan11 of 14
12. Mike Strachan Highlights12 of 14
13. Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will FriesSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Will Fries Highlights14 of 14
Indianapolis Colts 2021 Pre-Season Schedule Released was originally published on radionowindy.com