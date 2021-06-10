Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts 2021 Pre-Season Schedule Released

Lucas Oil Stadium

Are you ready for some football? We are less than 100 days before the first NFL game of the season. We now know when we will get our first on-the-field look at the re-tooled Indianapolis Colts. See the upcoming 2021 NFL Pre-Season schedule below.

August 15th: Vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 pm

August 21st: At Minnesota Vikings, 8 pm

August 27th: At Detroit Lions, 7 pm

The Colts look to contend for a Super Bowl with new quarterback Carson Wentz taking over for the retired Philip Rivers. The team finished 11-5, tied with the Tennessee Titans. The Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

[caption id="attachment_3011209" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty[/caption] The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include: Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns – USC, WR Tarik Black – Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson – Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi – BYU and LB Anthony Butler – Liberty. Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won’t know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below! RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Pre-Season Schedule Released  was originally published on radionowindy.com

