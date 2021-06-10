GoldLink Breaks Twitter Silence, Announces New Album & Sheck Wes Diss

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

GoldLink, one of the Washington, D.C. area’s top talents, broke his Twitter silence this past Wednesday (June 9) in quite epic fashion. The Grammy Award-nominated star announced his new album but also threw shots at Sheck Wes in the process.

In a string of tweets, GoldLink expressed to his fans and followers that he’s been off the social media service since 2015, although he did indeed tweet in 2019, and remarked that things have changed.

“I HAVENT BEEN ON TWITTER SINCE 2015!. THIS SH*T SO DIFFERENT,” GoldLink began.

He followed with, “F*KK U SHECK WES. IMA DRINK SOME CACTI AND SPIT ON YOUR WHITE TEE YOU DIRTY BUTT N*GGA. HAHAHAHHAHHAHAHA HE SO UGLY.”

The tweets kept coming and it appears all of it was leading somewhere, throwing praise to the talented Azealia Banks.

“ALSO WHILE IN HERE . I MUST SAY THAT AZEALIA BANKS IS ONE OF THE BEST ARTISTS OF OUR GENERATION AND MUST BE RESPECTED. @azealiaooc,” GoldLink added.

Things quickly shifted back to Sheck Wes.

“AND SHECK IT AINT MY FAULT DAT YA MEN JUMPED OUT, GOT SPANKED THEN YA MANS GOT SHOT,” he added. The pair have a history of past issues, and there was the sticky matter of domestic violence allegations levied against Wes by Justine Skye that continue to hang in the air.

“BLOODY WHITE WALLS B. HARLEM WORLD. ILL SEE YALL TOMORROW. ALBUM OUT JUNE 18TH. SHOUTOUT BLOODY O,” GoldLink concluded before sharing a new song and video easter “White Walls” which will appear on the upcoming album later this month and features a very pointed Sheck Wes diss.

