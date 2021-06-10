Family Worried That Neighbor Accused Of Shooting 6-Year-Old Boy Is Out On $10,000 Bond

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to The New York Post, Ryan Le-Nguyen of Ypsilanti Township, Michigan was arrested and charged with assault and intent to murder a 6-year-old boy who was retrieving his bike from the suspect’s front yard on Sunday.

Le-Nguyen recently walked out of jail given a $10,000 cash bond and an order to stay away from the victim’s home. The boy’s father is concerned about the safety of his family because of the very low bond.

“I’m scared for my family because I don’t know what he’s capable of,” Arnold Daniel said. “I’m trying to figure out he got a bond so low for trying to kill my kid.”

Just six months ago Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit was tasked with reforming the bail system and doing away with cash bonds in certain situations to enforce that money won’t determine your freedom.

The family told outlets that the neighbor confronted 6-year-old Coby Daniel with a sledgehammer before going back inside and shooting a gun from his window, hitting him in the arm.

“He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast,” Coby told Fox 2 Detroit. “[Then he] got a gun and BOOM shot me right here,” Coby said.

Prosecutors have filed an emergency motion to have the bond reconsidered to $100,000.

