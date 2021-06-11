Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ First Trailer Previews The Ruthless Drug Lord’s Introduction To Street Life

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Powerverse (yes, it’s a thing) is set to expand this July.

Starz has just delivered the first trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The show described as a “sprawling family drama,” takes place in Queens in the early 90s serves also serves as a coming-of-age story detailing how Power’s boogeyman and Ghost and Tommy’s mentor Kanan (Mekai Curtis) became ruthless drug lord we loved and hated leading up to his death in season 8 of the Starz hit drama.

Here is the official synopsis per Starz:

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, “Raising Kanan” is a prequel to the original “Power” franchise. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark, Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner, and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season.

When we catch up with Kanan here, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original “Power,” “Raising Kanan” explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated, and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.

The trailer’s release comes after some drama. Power executive producer 50 Cent hopped on Instagram, seemingly hinting that when his deal is up with the network, he is taking his talents somewhere else after he claimed Starz called him out for revealing Patina Millar’s involvement in the show as young Kanan’s hustling mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Starz has another hit drama on their hands that will be the talk of the summer. Power Book III: Raising Kanan also stars Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, and Quincy Brown.

Sascha Penn will serve as showrunner with Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent stepping into the executive producer role. Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres on Starz July 18 at 8 PM ET/PT on STARZ.

Step into the trailer below.

Photo: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

