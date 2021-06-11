Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

James Harden is good at a lot of things.

His basketball skills solidify him as a future Hall Of Famer, and his facial hair has earned him the respect of many bearded brethren. But according to the latest poll by RushOrderTees, the one thing that Harden is failing at is getting fits off. That’s right; the site revealed that in a poll of about 28,000 people, Harden was voted the worst dressed player in the entire NBA.

The Brooklyn Net was acknowledged for taking chances, but his stats were ultimately lackluster, with 20.4% calling his outfits edgy, 10.4% admitted his garments were “hard to pull off,” and 22.8% just called his choices “trash.”

With his pregame outfits averaging a 5.2 out of 10, it appears his $41.25 million salary can’t get him over the hump when it comes to his tunnel fits.

But it’s worth noting that everyone loves a list, and while Harden reigned supremely worse than everyone else, the list was rounded off with Los Angeles Clipper (and scarf god) Serge Ibaka, Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, and Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr.

Surprisingly, the best dressed NBA player is on the same team as Harden, by way of Blake Griffin, who nailed a 7.5 out of 10 average outfit score. Griffin is known not to wear anything too shocking as he heads to games and prefers to keep things lowkey.

“I think she just knows my style really well and I think my style is classic,” he told THR of his stylist Maya Krispin in 2016. “I don’t like to do too many bold things. I like to do a little bit of boldness, but mixed in with a classic look. You don’t have to do something crazy to stand out.”

The best-dressed list also included New York Knick RJ Barrett, Tobias Harris, and Paul George. Check out how some of your favorite ballers were ranked here.

Can't Buy Drip: New Survey Labels James Harden as the Worst-Dressed NBA Player

