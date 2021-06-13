U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown Makes History In Mississippi

Good News
Black women are driving change and making history in the process. According to The Clarion-Ledger, U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown has been appointed to serve as the chief judge for the Northern District of Mississippi.

The appointment is historic as Brown will become the first Black woman to take on the role. Brown—a Mississippi State alumna who earned her law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law—has dedicated her career to civic engagement. After transitioning from the architecture industry to the realm of law she sat at the helm of the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association. In 2013, Brown was appointed to become a district judge after receiving a nomination from former President Barack Obama. Brown succeeds District Judge Sharion Aycock who made history by becoming the first woman in Mississippi to be named a federal district judge. Her gavel passing ceremony was held on Friday.

News about Brown’s accomplishment comes after Judge Robin Ransom became the first Black woman to serve as a judge for Missouri’s Supreme Court. “While I may be the first African American woman to be part of this court, I’d also like to say that I have never lived by a label or by any identity that anyone’s tried to put upon me,” she said in a statement, according to CBS News. “When I look in the mirror, I have always been Robin. And I always live my life to be kind to everyone and to be the best person I can be, and I bring those same attributes to being on this court.”

The appointments come at a time when there is a need for more racial and gender diversity in law. According to American Progress, Black women make up a mere 3 percent of all sitting judges and 5 percent of active circuit and district judges.

Federal Judge Pauses Historic Funding For Black Farmers Because White Farmers Think It’s Racist

William Tate IV To Become Louisiana State University’s First Black President

Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes Highest Ranking Black Woman From U.S. To Make Foreign Trip

There is no shortage of Black history being made in the year 2021. This time around, Vice President Kamala Harris has become the highest-ranking Black woman government official in U.S. history to make a foreign trip. Guatemala literally rolled out the red carpet as the first woman and first Black vice president of the United States touched down on Sunday for her maiden trip abroad for President Joe Biden's administration to address the immigration crisis at America's southern border. However, not everybody in Guatemala was happy that Harris was visiting. https://twitter.com/VP/status/1401754616753176576?s=20 The trip is part of Harris' duties as assigned by Biden to figure out how to effectively -- and humanely -- handle the influx of migrants seeking citizenship following the massive failure in that arena by President Donald Trump and his administration, which separated families at the border, caged the children and deported the adults. Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei during a bilateral meeting to address the root causes of migration from Central America. The vice president was among multiple government officials from both countries to meet at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura in Guatemala City. "The goal of the vice president's trip is to deepen our strategic partnership and bilateral relationship with both the Guatemalan and Mexican governments to advance a comprehensive strategy to tackle the causes of migration," Harris' spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told CNN. While the talks got underway inside the opulent building that is the equivalent of Guatemala's White House, protesters outside demonstrated against Harris' presence in their country. Photos showed protesters carrying signs in English as well as Spanish that implored Harris to "mind your own business" and "go home" and saying she was "not welcome." https://twitter.com/Rob_Noorollah/status/1401943514695364610?s=20 Back home in the U.S., Harris was the subject of false media reports centered on her new immigration role. A reporter with the conservative tabloid New York Post was forced to quit in April after writing without offering any proof that undocumented migrant minors arriving at the border were being greeted by American officials with copies of a children’s book written by the vice president. Previously, Harris hosted a virtual bilateral meeting on the same topic with Giammattei in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 26. [caption id="attachment_4162144" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Harris meets virtually with President of the Republic of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei on April 26. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Following the meeting in Guatemala, Harris was scheduled to travel to Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to "attend roundtable discussions with entrepreneurs and labor leaders," NBC News reported. But considering the important role that Mexico plays with immigration to the U.S. -- migrants traveling through Central America typically must pass through Guatemala before getting to Mexico, from where they cross into any number of border states like Texas, Arizona and California -- chances are those talks will also address America's migrant crisis while the vice president is in Central America. The meeting in Mexico may even touch on Trump's infamous border wall that Democrats and the Mexican government alike vehemently opposed. Harris' flight to Guatemala was delayed by several hours due to a technical issue that forced her plane to make a U-turn to Andrews Air Force Base. Sanders told reporters that there were "no major safety concerns" on the aircraft that she referred to as "an Air Force Boeing modified 757," Axios reported. Prior to Harris' trip this week, other high-ranking Black American women to travel abroad for the U.S. government include Condoleezza Rice, President George W. Bush's Secretary of State, and Susan Rice, who served as former President Barack Obama's national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations. Scroll down to see some scenes from Guatemala during Kamala Harris' first foreign trip as vice president of the United States.

