Birthday Bash ATL 25 is less than a month away and want to make sure you’re prepared for the biggest show of the year. Since we’ve changed venues to Center Parc Stadium, the rules have changed a bit. Below are all the Do’s & Don’ts for Birthday Bash ATL 25.

RELATED: TICKETS ON SALE: Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Stadium July 17th

Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

RELATED: 5 Reasons You Can’t Miss Birthday Bash ATL 25

___________

DO’s & DON’TS

BAG POLICY: Only CLEAR BAGS no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ and CLUTCH PURSES no larger than 6.5″ x 4.5″ are permitted. Do not bring purses, backpacks, fanny packs, drawstring bags, tote bags, diaper bags, or any other bag. Attendees with bags that do not meet the bag policy will be denied admission.

For more info, visit the stadiums website here

SECURITY SEARCH: All attendees will be subject to a security search including walk-through magnetometers, handheld magnetometers and/or physical search. Weapons, knives, chains (including wallets) and any item that can be used as a weapon are expressly prohibited and may be confiscated.

Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic beverages may not be taken out of the stadium. Can, bottles, coolers, and alcohol may not be brought into the stadium

Prohibited Items & Behavior

Artificial Noisemakers

Animals (except certified service animals)

Backpacks

Bags

Outside food and drink

Fireworks

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and rollerblades

Coolers

Illegal Substances

Laser Pointers

Flag poles and sticks

Strollers in seats

Umbrellas

Video Cameras

Weapons

Large Signs

Re-Entry/Pass Outs

There is no Re-Entry into Center Parc Stadium.

RELATED: MORE ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th

Here Are The Birthday Bash ATL 25 Do’s & Don’ts was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Hot 96.3: