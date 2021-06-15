Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If people are out here chatting and telling lies, you already know our girl Lore’l is here to call them out for the latest segment of “Who’s Cappin!??” on The Morning Hustle.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On today’s docket of those who need to be put on blast, Lore’l puts the spotlight on D.C. sports bar Nellie’s after a Black woman was dragged down the stairs by her hair. As if the excessive use of force wasn’t enough, the whole ordeal ended up being a case of mistaken identity in the first place — the security guard in question was Black at that!

Get a full report on the whole situation, with Lore’l giving her personal note on why Nellie’s should be the main one to blame in this situation, by seeing Who’s Cappin!? on The Morning Hustle below:

Get the latest in Hip-Hop straight to your inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Who’s Cappin!? D.C. Sports Bar Investigating Video Of Black Woman Being Dragged Down Stairs By Security was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: