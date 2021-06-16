Megan Thee Stallion Has Something to Say on Conservative Commentator’s Claims Her Life Has Been Threatened

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Another female conservative pundit has come after one of the most popular female hip-hop artists.

DeAnna Lorraine had some choice words for Megan Thee Stallion, who has become one of the many targets of numerous conservatives in the U.S.

Lorraine now claims she is fearing her life and Megan and her fans for that.

From Complex:

Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report including claims from Lorraine—who previously touted a baseless theory about vaccinated people being radioactive—of fans going after her due to her prior criticisms of Megan and Cardi B. Lorraine also theorized that Megan’s new “Thot Shit” video is referencing her and alleged that some fans had threatened her life. “She’s referring to potentially me because we’ve feuded in the past with her videos like ‘WAP,’” Lorraine said. “But probably just the conservative political commentators on a whole that have called her out for her music videos and her outrageous degrading songs in the past.”

Megan has since responded in a one-word tweet on June 16 with the TMZ story:

In other words, Megan is “not aware of who” Lorraine is.

That goes to show how Megan and other female hip-hop artists, especially Cardi B, have been unfairly targeted by a slew GOP politicians and pundits over everything they do, specifically in the music world.

It also proves that anyone who leans one way and has an intense dislike, maybe hatred, for someone or something that goes against their beliefs before speaking publicly against said group, individual or subject.

Now, this is not the first time Lorraine has come after Megan and even Cardi. She tweeted on her accound that “America needs far more women like Melinda Trump and far less like Cardi B.” Um, isn’t that Melania Trump as opposed to “Melinda Trump?”

Cardi did respond to that tweet with her own that also was a clapback at “Melinda:”

Lorraine’s Twitter account has since been suspended, but apparently, that’s not stopping her for speaking on whatever she believes in.

Here is video from the Megan calls “Who?:”

