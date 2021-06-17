Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A lot of BS has been going on this week, and we’ll just leave it to Lore’l to put it all on blast for the latest “Who’s Cappin!?” report on The Morning Hustle.

This time around the cap is on designer Michael Costello, who recently has been coming under fire for alleged racist remarks against another designer, Maxie James. It all stemmed from Costello’s original bullying claim against Chrissy Teigen, who’s also been taking a beating from cancel culture lately. After Costello tried to publicly call Teigen out, James, who is Black, hit him with the “don’t-throw-stones-in-a-glass-house” defense by saying he called her the N-Word and traded physical blows. Add to the fact that Maxie J comes with receipts and, well, just see how Lore’l sums it up perfectly below!

Who’s Cappin!? Designer Maxie James Says Michael Costello Called Her The N-Word After Chrissy Teigen Bullying Claim was originally published on themorninghustle.com

