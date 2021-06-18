STREAMED: Tyler, The Creator Returns With “Lumberjack,” Migos Drops Deluxe Version Of “Culture III” & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler, The Creator — “Lumberjack”

Tyler, The Creator fans can rejoice. Today, the Odd Future emcee is back with new music in the form of “Lumberjack,” the lead single off his forthcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

The self-produced track features two verses from Tyler. In them, The Creator goes from rapping about cars to rhyming about his business-related success. “I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli for him,” he raps. “I own my companies full, told ’em keep the loan.”

Elsewhere, Tyler reflects on how he’s been perceived throughout his career. “That’s my nuance,” he explains. “I used to be the weirdo / They used to laugh at me, listen to me with their ears closed / Used to treat me like that boy from ‘Malcolm in the Middle’.”

Tyler dropped a music video for a short version of the song on YouTube. The self-directed clip [he’s credited as his alter ego Wolf Haley] features performance footage, colorful vignettes, and a snowstorm. The visual is above and the full song is below.

Migos — Culture III

Migos dropped their long-awaited Culture III LP just last week. Now, without a pause, the group returns with a deluxe album featuring 5 new songs.

The original album was heavy on features, including guest spots from Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, and Pop Smoke, among others. But the deluxe version is a feature-less journey.

This time around, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff stand alone in the booth with some familiar producers holding things down behind the boards. The five new songs boast production from Murda Beatz, Kid Hazel, Dun Deal, Will Major, Squill Beats, and, of course, DJ Durel, among others.

“We put our hard work [into this album], blood, sweat, and tears, countless hours in the studio, creativity, different minds, the 3-headed goat,” Takeoff recently told Complex. “It’s our baby. I look at it like [all the songs] are our kids…It’s a body of work.”

Listen to the deluxe version of Culture III below.

DaBaby — “Ball If I Want To”

DaBaby is ballin’ with the release of his new single, “Ball If I Want To.” The new banger was produced by famed beat maker d.a. got that dope.

“It ain’t even my birthday but I can ball if I want to,” Baby raps on the track. “Pull up in foreign cars if I want to / Hop out with that on in my jumpsuit / Just do what I say and I’ll love you / I get this from my uncle.”

In order to celebrate the new track, DaBaby dropped a new self-directed music video. The school-themed visual features a giant mascot version of DaBaby in a diaper and a team of cheerleaders dancing in a classroom, a library, a hallway, and a basketball court.

Listen to “If I Want To” and watch the vibrant, bouncy and sleek new visual for it below.

H.E.R. — Back of My Mind

H.E.R. has made quite a name for herself so far, but she’s finally ready to unleash her first official album, Back of My Mind.

The Grammy-winning singer teams up with a series of artists on the project, including crooners Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, and Yung Bleu. She also taps rappers like Cordae, YG, and Lil Baby for the project. Meanwhile, DJ Khaled, Hit-Boy, KAYTRANADA, and Cardo are among the LP’s producers.

H.E.R. recently spoke about the project’s significance during an interview with MTV. “I haven’t really dropped an album,” she explained. “Back fo My Mind is going to be a celebration of R&B.”

She continued: “It’s not a debut — 4 Grammys and an Oscar later, I can’t call it a debut — but I think my EPs…were really one layer or one piece of who I am as an artist and the things that I do and create. This album is kind of a bigger picture. It’s many layers.”

Logic — “Intro”

Logic is back. The Ratt Pack emcee returns to the scene after a brief “retirement.” Today, he formally arrives back on the scene with “Intro,” which was produced by his frequent collaborator, 6ix.

“My name is Logic,” he says on the song. “I wrote this record at 19. Now at 31, I read pages from my old rhyme book. Think about the time that it took to get here…I’ve been to hell and back. Mother fuck a platinum plaque. None of that don’t mean shit if your family ain’t got your back. I’m un-retired, yeah, I’m back.”

The song’s artwork is a knowing nod to Michael Jordan’s famous return to the NBA following his baseball-inspired retirement. The announcement was made through a fax that simply read, “I’m back.”

Logic spoke about retiring after the release of his No Pressure LP in 2020. At the time, he said that he would be leaving music to focus on being a father to his new son.

“It’s a big reason why I’m leaving music,” he told SiriusXM at the time. “I’m really happy with what I’ve been able to accomplish in my career and I just kind of don’t really care about all the other nuances that go into it.”

