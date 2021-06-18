5 Things Headkrack Doesn’t Want to See People Doing When Celebrating Juneteenth

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Juneteenth weekend and it is now a federal holiday. Now that President Biden signed law-making Juneteenth a federal holiday, Headkrack runs down a list of things he better not see people doing when it comes to celebrating or commemorate Juneteenth. Some good ways to celebrate Juneteenth are supporting black businesses, watching some great movies, getting some good food, and just celebrating with family.

