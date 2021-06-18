The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

5 Things Headkrack Doesn’t Want to See People Doing When Celebrating Juneteenth

Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s Juneteenth weekend and it is now a federal holiday.   Now that President Biden signed law-making Juneteenth a federal holiday, Headkrack runs down a list of things he better not see people doing when it comes to celebrating or commemorate Juneteenth.  Some good ways to celebrate Juneteenth are supporting black businesses, watching some great movies, getting some good food, and just celebrating with family. 

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

5 Things Headkrack Doesn’t Want to See People Doing When Celebrating Juneteenth  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
5 Things Headkrack Doesn’t Want to See People…
 16 hours ago
06.18.21
Photos
Close