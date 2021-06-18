DaBaby “Ball If I Want To,” Rick Ross & Guapadad 4000 “How Many Remix” & More | Daily Visuals

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby isn’t one to tell kids to stay in school or even make education a topic of discussion, but the man does love using schools and cheerleaders in his music videos.

Same practice applies to his latest visuals to “Ball If I Want To” where DaBaby finds himself back in class surrounded by thick young women in seek me out skirts and tank tops twerking for one of the rap game’s most valuable players. You can tell he was enjoying himself to. Who wouldn’t though?

Speaking of twerking, Rick Ross is definitely one who appreciates a woman who knows how to shake her rump and for his Guapdad 4000 assisted clip to “How Many Remix” has some talented workers shake their rump at a private strip room. Ross got his own champagne room? We’re not surprised.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bankroll Freddie featuring 2 Chainz and Young Scooter, Vince Staples, and more.

DABABY – “BALL IF I WANT TO”

RICK ROSS & GUAPDAD 4000 – “HOW MANY REMIX”

VINCE STAPLES – “LAW OF AVERAGES”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. 2 CHAINZ & YOUNG SCOOTER – “DOPE TALK”

GUCCI MANE FT. POOH SHIESTY & SIR MIX-A-LOT – “POSSE ON BOULDERCREST”

TOOSII – “HEART COLD”

EARTHGANG FT. WALE & COI LERAY – “OPTIONS REMIX”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS & GETRICHZAY – “GO NUTZ”

ISIAH RASHAD – “HEADSHOTS”

JYROSCOPE – “FROZEN IN TIME”

