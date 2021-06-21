Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been roughly 8 years since G.I.Joe: Retaliation starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Now, Snake Eyes, arguably one of the iconic cartoon series most popular characters, is getting his own standalone film that will focus on his origins.

Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) takes on the mantle of the traditionally silent ninja who usually lets his sword do all the talking and gives him a voice in the upcoming film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The film will focus on the “tenacious loner” who is welcomed into a Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. From there is taught the ways of the ninja warrior and while getting something he has never had, a home.

Life as a member of the Arashikage does get rocky for him when secrets from his past are uncovered. His honor and allegiance to the clan will be tested. Also, the rise of the terrorist organization Cobra, which is hell-bent on world domination, will be a problem he will have to deal with.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is the first of hopefully many movies that will help reboot the G.I. Joe film franchise that did see some relative success when they landed in theaters. Snake Eyes appeared in both of those films and was played by renowned stuntman/actor Ray Park.

Now the role is Goulding’s to shine in. The film is directed by Robert Schwentke and also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

The movie slashes its way into theaters on July 23.

Watch the new trailer below.

Photo: Paramount Pictures / Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

The Newest Trailer For ‘Snake Eyes’ Starring Henry Golding Takes Us Behind The Mask was originally published on cassiuslife.com

