What Are The Chances For The Indiana Pacers For The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery?

On June 22nd, Immediately after game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA Draft Lottery takes place (8:30 pm. Aired live on ESPN). Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham seems to be the consensus top player but who will be at the number 1 pick to select the future star? The Indiana Pacers had the 13th worst record in the NBA this season, giving them a 1% chance of obtaining the number 1 pick. The Pacers also have a 4.7% chance at landing in the top 4.

Along with Cade Cunningham, other top prospects include:

Evan Mobley, a 7-foot Forward from USC

Jalen Green, an explosive guard who spent last season in the NBA G-League.

Jalen Suggs, an outstanding point guard from Gonzaga University

Jonathan Kuminga, a 6-6 two-way wing who also spent last year with the NBA G-League

Will the Pacers land one of the top 4 picks, adding to a nucleus that includes forward Domantas Sabonis and guards TJ Warren and Caris LeVert? Who will be the next head coach for the franchise? We will start to find out tonight.

