Master P Wants To Return To The NBA As The 1st Hip-Hop Coach of The New Orleans Pelicans

The Hip-Hop mogul still has hoop dreams playing in his head when it comes to the NBA but don’t get it twisted, Mr. Ice Cream Man doesn’t want to lace up his P-Millers to hit the court, but instead, he wants to roam the sidelines. Speaking exclusively with TMZ, Master P believes his time with the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets, plus his business savvy, makes him the perfect choice to fill the New Orleans Pelicans coaching vacancy.

“I think it’s time,” P said. “They gotta do something different, unique. You look at Tim Tebow. They brought him to play as a tight end because they looking at times is changing. The NBA is entertainment. I think it’s time for me to be the first Hip Hop coach. Because what I know as basketball, I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they’ll be the next future big-time pro athletes. I coached DeMar DeRozan, a lot of great players.”

“I know that I could show people like Zion [Williamson], we got great players on the team, but they need somebody that understand them. So if they bring me in as a head coach or assistant coach, I think I could change the game. We’ll win with Zion and be happy, [playoffs] and everything. I feel like it’s motivating the players and understanding them,” he continued.

Currently, Master P’s is not on the shortlist of names to fill the position. During the impromptu interview, he recognized that former pro baller and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups is being considered for the job. Interestingly enough, he feels he is a better option than the retired NBA champion.

“Chauncey Billups is a great person, but knowing New Orleans culture and knowing the people, having the people wanna come up, having the community to be a part of this, I know that I’ll be that guy that can really change the game,” he said. “Even if I have to work my way, start as an assistant coach, you gotta trust the process. But I done been through everything, I know how players think and I know kids who make multi-millions of dollars. They need somebody that understand them too at the same time.”

Master P also revealed that he was allegedly close to joining Alvin Gentry’s Pelicans coaching staff in 2017 before he was subsequently relieved of duty and replaced by Stan Van Gundy. Miller believes that if Gentry had hired him, he would have saved his job.

One thing Master P is never short on is confidence, that’s for sure.

