Who’s Cappin?! Kevin McCall Lashes Out On Interviewer Over Questions About Abusing Eva Marcille

Kevin McCall is cappin’ today after his recent appearance on the “Kraig Smith Podcast.” He was a guest on the show where he publically admitted to hitting women in the clip.  In the podcast episode, you can hear his anger escalate to the point where they went on a break so that things can cool off.  McCall does have a child with Eva Marcille and she’s even spoken out about it.

Lore’l is reading him in Who’s Cappin’ below.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
 12 hours ago
06.22.21
