Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: Is It Wrong To Date Your Ex-Friend’s Ex?

We understand that Hollywood is a small place, and the NBA bubble is even smaller, but there’s no reason for the rapid rate at which some of these celebrities in such close circles end up dating each other.

That’s the topic that has us scratching our heads here at BAW after reality star and model Kendall Jenner recently confirmed her year-long relationship with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker — rumored ex of her former friend, Jordyn Woods.

Who would’ve thought things would turn out this way when, just a few years ago, the three went on a double date back when Kendall was seeing 76ers star player Ben Simmons, former BF of yet another ex-bestie, singer TInashe.

TMZ caught the video footage above back in 2018, and although old news this all seems a bit sus since we always thought there was a strict “hands off” rule when it came to exes. Of course, those rules probably go out the window once the friendship also gets the axe. It’s worth noting that Jordyn and Devin never actually confirmed nor denied the relationship. However, JD did throw up a shady tweet last year when Kendall and Dev were first rumored to be an item.

As US Weekly was quick to report, Jordyn sent out a tweet that read, “haha good morning” along with three trash can emojis. Seems innocent enough, but the tweet was later deleted and fans were quick to note that it was posted on the same day photos leaked of Kendall and Devin taking a road trip together from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona.

Some even suggested that Jordyn and Devin’s split, rumored to have occurred in February 2019, coincided perfectly with the timing of that now-infamous love triangle involving Khloé Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, which led to the end of her longstanding relationship with all the Kardashians and specifically BFF Kylie Jenner.

Tinashe, on the other hand, seemed to pretty much just get the short-end of the stick. The “2 On” singer spent a lot of time at the Kardashians’ residence while recording her often-delayed 2018 album Joyride. She also happened to be dating Ben Simmons at the time, and apparently found out the relationship was over “in real time” which, also reported by US Weekly, led to a drinking binge that had the R&B singer “wasted for months.”

So, with all that said, we ask you all this question: could you date your former friend’s ex? Is it weird, or does the union make for ultimate revenge? Let us know your thoughts — well, unless your last name is Kardashian or Jenner!

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: Is It Wrong To Date Your Ex-Friend's Ex?

