Netflix’s Strange New Dating Series ‘Sexy Beasts’ Has Fans Perturbed

Reality dating shows are some of television’s most watched for a reason, and some networks simply can’t get enough. Netflix is debuting their next dating show entitled Sexy Beasts where real-life singles are made up in prosthetics and elaborate makeup to put the idea of a true blind-date to the test.

With the network’s success of Love Is Blind, which is essentially a similar concept, Netflix decided it was time to recreate the idea. Love Is Blind follows singles, who are trying to find a match and fall in love without ever seeing one another face to face. The show’s description details theories as “emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction.”

Just as music is repurposed through sampling old ideas, apparently so are television shows. Now, Netflix is releasing their strangest dating series ever with Sexy Beasts. The show follows singles in a variation of “beasts” looks, exploring whether or not real people can match with someone based upon personality alone. In the trailer, couples are seen kissing in their intricate prosthetic ensembles. In the end, they make a conclusion on who their sexy beast will be.

Some social media users are excited for the release of the new dating series and even, open to joining the next season.

While most people find the show quite unsettling, and many are perturbed at the thought of this being a real series.

Definitely giving Masked Singer but make it about dating.

Will you be tuning in? Netflix’s Sexy Beasts premieres July 21 if you’re still the least bit interested and invested in the outcome. Watch the trailer below.

