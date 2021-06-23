Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s award-winning crime drama series returns with its upcoming fourth and final season of Ozark. The relentless Byrde family has encountered a number of enemies within the first three seasons of the show, and Billboard exclusively revealed that they may be up against their most famous “killer” yet.

Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike has been cast in a cameo role on the show this season, where he will be up against Emmy-winner Julia Garner’s character Ruth Langmore at her lowest point. The Atlanta artist shares his excitement with Billboard about transitioning from the role of a fan, merely awaiting the Byrde family’s next move, to securing a role on the show and knowing the outcome for himself.

“I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it … I’m excited,” Killer Mike adds.

The series finale will feature a total of 14 episodes, which will be split into two parts. The final season will conclude the Byrde family’s twisted path toward crime and a series of unfortunate events in the Lake of the Ozarks region of Osage Beach, Mo. As the network announced the final season, Ozark star Bateman mentioned in a statement, “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Killer Mike’s cameo appearance wasn’t mentioned in the initial announcement of the show’s return. There has not been any mention of what role Killer Mike will play in the highly anticipated crime drama series. What other cameos will the show have in store for its final season?

Ozark is set to return to Netflix November 9.

Killer Mike Will Make Special Cameo Appearance In The Final Season Of Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: