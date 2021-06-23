Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Mary Mary & More Headed To The 2021 Indiana State Fair

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

June 23, 2021, Indianapolis, IN – The Indiana State Fair today unveiled the 2021 list of all scheduled performers who will appear on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage July 30 through August 22 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). All shows at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair Free Stage lineup includes:

All artists, dates, and times are subject to change without notice

State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans presented by Yacht Rock Radio – Friday, July 30

John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com – Saturday, July 31

Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 1

Josh Turner – Wednesday, August 4

Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band – Thursday, August 5

Noah Cyrus – Friday, August 6

Blanco Brown – Saturday, August 7

Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 8

for KING & COUNTRY – Wednesday, August 11

TBA – Thursday, August 12

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe – Friday, August 13

Home Free – Saturday, August 14

Casting Crowns – Sunday, August 15

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 18

Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute – Thursday, August 19

The Beach Boys – Friday, August 20

Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina – featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Columbia – Saturday, August 21

Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 22

The 2021 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 30 and runs through August 22, when you can enjoy The Greatest 18 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. The Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The safety of our guests, staff, and community is our number one priority. Please follow CDC guidelines regarding wearing masks. There are no capacity restrictions for Free Stage concerts and no reserved seating.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Mary Mary & More Headed To The 2021 Indiana State Fair was originally published on wtlcfm.com

