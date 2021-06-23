INDOT adds alternate route through Indy after closure caused problems for local business

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — After a local business became the unintentional detour route, INDOT is now making some changes in order to help drivers navigate better.

Michigan Street is now closed from Pine to Davidson Street. The closure is part of the North Split project. The current detour uses Rural Street, Washington Street and College Avenue. However, following some confusion for drivers that led to an unintentional detour route through a business parking lot, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is adding an alternate route.

Details on that route are expected later this week.

As drivers cruised down Michigan Street in downtown Indianapolis, many had to slam on their breaks as the “Road Closed” sign came into view at the intersection of Michigan and Pine Streets.

Several drivers who pulled up to the intersection, realized that their only option was to get onto I-70. As a way to avoid getting on the highway, drivers have been forced to reverse back down Michigan Street, with many of them pulling into the only other option they could see: The Midland Arts & Antiques Market parking lot.

“There’s no signage earlier up the road that tells people that the road is closed ahead,”Store Manager Linda Patton, said. “So when you get to the intersection as a driver your choice is to go I-70 or go through our parking lot.”

When Mike McCoy was on his way to the hospital, he encountered the closure. McCoy backed up down Michigan Street and turned into the parking lot. “I have no idea what’s going on there,” McCoy said. “I backed up because I didn’t want to turn. I didn’t want to get on the interstate.”

