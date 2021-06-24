Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s PDA-Filled Date Night In New York City

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky were spotted having themselves a sizzling date night out in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday (June 23rd).

With everyone buzzing over A$AP Rocky’s declaration in a recent interview about Rihanna being “the love of his life”,

there were many wondering about when they’d see the couple in public. They got their wish as the two visited the Barcade restaurant, blissfully ignoring the paparazzi, as reported by TMZ. Rihanna showed out in a Barbie-pink sleeveless dress with a high leg slit and a fuzzy pink hat to match, toting a vintage Fendi bag. A$AP Rocky wore a maroon tank top with a leather jacket and pants for the date.

Onlookers in the dining establishment observed the two being highly affectionate with each other, kissing and sitting very close at the bar as they sipped on some beer and played a video game. Rihanna wound up wearing A$AP’s Rocky’s jacket as the night went on, and their joy at being with each other was very apparent.

The two have reportedly been an item since last year. In the same interview, A$AP Rocky went on record about how much he values Rihanna and gained a new meaning when he went with her to visit family in Barbados: “It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.”

The couple have been on a tear of late with their respective moves in the fashion and business world. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty company just launched its first Pride capsule collection, and A$AP Rocky has gotten into tech investment with the Swedish company Klarna and released his own capsule collection.

