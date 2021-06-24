Good Eats! Vegan Chef & Actress Tabitha Brown Launches New Seasoning Inspired By Summertime

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s summer, y’all!

As of three days ago, we officially entered the solstice we’ve all been waiting for. Expect lots of heat, but also don’t forget to eat — eat good, that is. In order to make sure you’e doing just that, beloved actress and award-winning vegan chef Tabitha Brown is bringing us a little sunshine in a bottle called, well, Sunshine Seasoning.

Partnering up with longstanding food manufacturer McCormick — you can say they’re “well seasoned” in the game — Brown set out to make a condiment that would truly bring some joy in people’s lives and particularly their taste paletes. She spoke on the process of developing her own seasoning in the official press statement, saying, “Sunshine for me is about spreading positivity. I always say, ‘Have a good day and if you can’t, don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.’ This seasoning is all about bringing that radiance and positive energy into your kitchen.”

She went on to add, “you can use the Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning on any dishes you have planned this summer, whether it’s for heading out to a BBQ or cooking at home because that’s your business.”

Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning will go on sale as a limited edition drop beginning July 8, available exclusively online the limited-edition Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning will be available for purchase exclusively through McCormick.com.

After getting your hands on this stuff, you’ll be able to make some seriously tasty treats and delectable dishes, including Sunshine Shick’n, Maple Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges, Chicky Farro Bowl and a cool dish called “Sunshine Shitake Mushrooms” that you can see Tabitha cheffing up below.

If you don’t get joy from her IG announcement below, you truly need some sunshine in your life:

