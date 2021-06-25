STREAMED: Tyler, The Creator Drops “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST,” Doja Cat Return With “Planet Her,” & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat — Planet Her

Doja Cat travels to another world on her newest album, Planet Her.

The new project follows 2019’s Hot Pink and 2018’s Amala and arrives following success with singles like “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

It’s a star-studded affair for the “Moo” star. Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and JID are among the album’s collaborators. Meanwhile, Y2K, Mayer Hawthorne, Sully, Rogét Chahayed, and Yeti Beats are among the project’s producers.

Planet Her was inspired by a yearning to break free from earthly expectations, according to the singer-rapper. “I wanted to go outside of what I understood, what I knew as pop aesthetic or rap aesthetic, or whatever,” she recently told MTV News. “I wanted to quite literally travel outside of the planet.

She continued: “I wanted to try to inspire people in ways, fashion wise, when it comes to the videos, choice of words, melodies, and combinations musically. I wanted it to feel different, other-worldly.”

Travel to Planet Her below.

Tyler, the Creator — CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Three years after dropping his celebrated IGOR release, Tyler, the Creator returns with his newest body of work, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

The new project features DJ Drama for the Gansgta Grillz vibes that are sprinkled throughout. Elsewhere, Tyler is joined by an all-star cast, including Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, and 42 Dugg. Ty Dolla $ign, and Lil Wayne are also among the project’s famed guests.

Tyler discussed the album during an Instagram Live session, celebrating the fact that it was inspired by a range of rap music that’s inspired him. “Shoutout rap music,” he said. “I love it. DJ Drama, I love you. What you did for rap? Phenomenal.”

The Creator went on to praise different projects, “from all the Wayne [tapes], all the Dedications, from P, from the In My Mind prequel mixtape, to Clipse for the We Got It for Cheaps, from Lupe’s mixtape run, the Farenheits, the Revenge of the Nerds, to JAY-Z, to Andre, to Westside Gunn for making me want to just rap again. I fucking love it. I love rap.”

Listen to CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST below.

Logic — YS Collection Vol. 1

Logic time travels on his newest project, YS Collection Vol. 1. The project revisits songs from the Ratt Pack emcee’s early mixtapes.

Taking to social media, Logic said this album took years to organize and release. “It’s taken us years but we finally cleared songs from over ten years ago for the fans to enjoy, many of you for the first time,” he explained in a statement to supporters on social media.

Logic went on to say that he wanted to deliver this offering because loyalists continue asking for it. “The YS Collection is compiled of songs from the Young Sinatra mixtape series,” he added. “You’ve asked me for years and I’m happy to say it’s finally here!”

Shortly before dropping this new offering, Logic also released “Live from the Country,” a live performance music video. “It’s no contest,” he raps on the track. “Stepping to me, it’s time to rest / I’m beyond blessed / Greatest emcee, put it to rest.”

Watch the live music video above and listen to the full project below.

DaBaby — “Red Light Green Light”

DaBaby takes it to the West Coast with his newest single, “Red Light Green Light.” Coincidentally, the new song features production from d.a. got that dope, who also produced the rising star’s “Ball If I Want To” single from last week.

Over d.a.’s flute-based beat, DaBaby raps about Deion Sanders, Maybachs and Cadillacs. “I’m dangerous, they’ll probably tell ya / Don’t play with him, they ‘bout whatever,” he raps on the cut.

Much like he did with “Ball If I Want To,” Baby also directed the video for “Red Light Green Light.” This one features a West Coast theme, including lowrider rides, Raider hats, and nods to the classic Boyz N The Hood film.

Listen to “Red Light Green Light” and watch the visual below.

Evidence — Unlearning Vol. 1

Venerated West Coast rapper and producer Evidence, famous for his solo work and his catalog as a member of Dilated Peoples, is back with Unlearning Vol. 1, his first new album since 2018’s Weather or Not.

The new project features Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Fly Anakin, and Navy Blue, among others. Of course, Ev produced for himself on this effort, but the Venice emcee also tapped Daringer, Sebb Bash, Animoss, and frequent collaborator The Alchemist behind the boards, among others.

“It’s like a reintroduction to my whole career,” Evidence told GrownUpRap. “It’s come to a point creatively where I’m just looking for new shit and feeling really inspired by a whole wave of people who have come into my life.”

The album cover features a puzzle aesthetic. “I have puzzle pieces that are the wrong pieces that fit the right place, so that’s kind of a metaphor for where I’m at right now,” Ev explained.

Listen to Unlearning Vol. 1 below.

STREAMED: Tyler, The Creator Drops “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST,” Doja Cat Return With “Planet Her,” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

