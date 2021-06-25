Indy
National bus tour promoting COVID-19 vaccines rolls into IMS

SPEEDWAY — Vaccines rolled into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday as part of a national bus tour under the Biden Administration. The goal is to get more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus by providing access and education.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined IMS President Doug Boles, IndyCar’s Tony Kanaan and IU Health healthcare heroes for a trip around the track and then out to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The bus tour is a part of a national month of action by the Biden Administration to get Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus. It officially kicked off last week in South Carolina and is headed to Dayton on Friday.

National bus tour promoting COVID-19 vaccines rolls into IMS  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

