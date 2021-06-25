Moses Barrow AKA Shyne Named Leader Of Political Party In Belize

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Honorable Moses Barrow, the former Bad Boy Records rapper known as Shyne, has been immersed in politics in his home country of Belize, having been elected to its House of Representatives. Recently, Barrow was named the leader of a powerful Belizean political party as he continues his rise as an elected official.

Via his Instagram page, Shyne is shown sitting at a desk and signing an official document while sharing in the body of the post the news of his appointment as the leader of the Opposition party.

From Shyne’s Instagram post:

Officially Sworn in as Leader of the Opposition for Belize!

Thank Gd for the perseverance and iron will to continue on to this point despite all challenges and difficulties.

Thanks to my family, my Mesopotamia Constituents and my Opposition colleagues in the House of Representatives whose trust and confidence in me has put me in this position to receive this responsibility and privilege of a lifetime to serve as Leader of the Opposition.

All that I have been through in my 42 years on earth has prepared me for this historic moment in time to be able to shoulder this responsibility, to deliver on this opportunity to build my Nation.

I pray for continued wisdom, strength and stamina to serve and lead my Nation.

Shyne concluded in his caption, “I promise to work steadfast with my Shadow Cabinet, leaders of the Party, the delegates, the Party faithful and the social partners to be a robust Opposition that will hold this Government to account and emerge as the best alternative for the people of Belize who want and deserve a better quality of life.”

According to local reports, Barrow will replace Patrick Faber as the leader of the party, this after a video of a domestic violence incident surfaced involving the mother of Faber’s toddler daughter.

