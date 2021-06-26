Gucci Mane Partners With Luc Belaire For New Belaire Bleu Expression

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Gucci Mane has enjoyed one of the best rebrands among any current Hip-Hop entertainer one could name, and the Atlanta rapper with the megawatt smile lends his star power to yet another venture. The Ice Daddy star has partnered with Luc Belaire for the brand-new Belaire Bleu expression, which is guaranteed to get folks talking at your next party or gathering.

For fans of bubbly, Luc Belaire has produced some of the finest bottles of French sparkling wine with their Rosé, Gold, Luxe, Luxe Rosé, and Fantôme expressions covering a wide range of tastes and preferences. Joining the lineup is the latest expression in Bleu, a limited-edition release that sports a rich blue color inspired by the waters of Côte d’Azur in France.

Bleu also features the uplifting aromas of fresh berries and tropical fruits, which can be enjoyed on its own or incorporated into visually stunning cocktails such as a French 75 for starters. Like Luc Belaire’s other offerings, Bleu was produced at Belaire’s 120-year-old Maison and applies the same expert craftsmanship that fans of the champagne have come to expect.

Given Gucci Mane’s penchant for flash and style, Belaire Bleu is a perfect union of brands considering that the veteran rapper, author, and tastemaker has a track fittingly titled “Icy.”

“Belaire Bleu is the ultimate addition to an already outstanding family of wines, and to our wider portfolio at Sovereign Brands,” Brett Berish, CEO of Sovereign Brands, said in a statement. “Our ethos of breaking from convention has helped us carve out a formula for creating award-winning brands. Our fans demand something different: exceptional drinks which reject the ordinary and embody the future. Belaire, Bumbu and McQueen and the Violet Fog continue to grow at triple digit rates; and we know Bleu will continue that trajectory for Belaire.”

To learn more about Luc Belaire, please follow this link.

