Travis Scott Teams Up With Dior For Spring 2022 Men’s Collab at Paris Fashion Week

Travis Scott always puts his trademark “Cactus Jack” vibe on everything he touches, from video games to fast food to seltzer, and now he’s left his prints in the world of haute couture as well. Scott partnered with fashion designer Kim Jones to unveil Dior‘s Spring 2022 men’s collection at this year’s Paris Fashion Week. This marks the first time a French luxury house has ever collaborated with a musician in its 74-year history, as confirmed by WWD.
The event was live-streamed on dior.com and was the brand’s first physical men’s show in a year and a half. As a play on Scott’s “Cactus Jack” moniker, the event observed a Wild Wild West motif. Desert roses, a faux wilderness, and fake cacti provided the backdrop for Friday’s showcase. The stage was reportedly modeled after Scott’s Texas estate.
Jones’ offbeat flair was evident throughout the collection. Plush fabrics and unconventional patterning mixed with themed jewelry, a la chunky bejeweled cacti necklaces, made for an entertaining fashion show.
However, some of the shirts in the collection were hand-painted by contemporary visual artist George Condo, and the shirts will be auctioned with all of the proceeds going towards scholarships for the Parsons School of Design.
Jones shared how the idea came to be in a conversation with HYPEBEAST. “I met Travis six years ago, and we’ve been in constant touch since then,” he told the outlet. “And I started talking to Travis about the Foundation he wants to set up to allow students to go to college at Parsons School of Design that can’t afford to go and fulfill their dreams. So I thought it was nice to then talk to him and say, why don’t we do something together? Because then you’re working with a fashion brand and a couture house that can support this project as well.”
Scott also honored the late Pop Smoke with a Christian Dior T-shirt bearing the fallen rapper’s portrait, and he shared the creation on social media. “U CANT SAY POP AND FORGET THE SMOKE,” Scott wrote on IG. “NOW U IN ALL THE STORES 4 EVER.” Pop and the fashion house became forever linked with his 2019 smash hit “Dior.”
Preview the entire Travis Scott x Dior menswear collection below.
