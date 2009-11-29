Visit the Indianapolis International Airport and Celebrate the Holiday's Free

Think you need a plane ticket to visit the airport? Think again! Starting for the 2009 holiday season, it’s happening in their atmosphere. Bring the family to enjoy Civic Plaza entertainment, shopping, and dining. Parking will be validated for these events:

Santa’s Arrival November 28, 2009, 9 a.m. to noon Parents of children having their photos taken with Santa will be provided with a validated parking voucher from Santa’s helper as each child exists the stage. Vouchers will be honored at the exit lane designated SANTA.

Miss Indiana Performance & Autograph Session November 29, 2009 Those who seek Miss Indiana’s autograph will receive a validated parking voucher as they leave the autograph table. Vouchers will be honored at the exit lane designated MISS INDIANA.

IND Foundation Book Sale December 3, 2009 The Indianapolis Airport Authority and the IND Foundation (a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring public art is always an important part of the airport experience in the City of Indianapolis) will unveil the airport’s first book. Titled IND: The Art of It All, those who purchase the $29.95 + tax book will receive a voucher at the point of sale for one day of free parking.

Hendricks County Appreciation Day December 5, 2009 Residents of Hendricks County are invited for special entertainment and an airline ticket raffle in Civic Plaza. Those who complete a raffle will receive a validated voucher good for three (3) free hours of parking. The vouchers will be honored at the exit lane designated HENDRICKS.