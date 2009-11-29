What's Hot
HomeWhat's Hot

Visit the Indianapolis International Airport and Celebrate the Holiday's Free

Leave a comment

Think you need a plane ticket to visit the airport? Think again! Starting for the 2009 holiday season, it’s happening in their atmosphere. Bring the family to enjoy Civic Plaza entertainment, shopping, and dining. Parking will be validated for these events:

  • Santa’s Arrival

    November 28, 2009, 9 a.m. to noon

    Parents of children having their photos taken with Santa will be provided with a validated parking voucher from Santa’s helper as each child exists the stage. Vouchers will be honored at the exit lane designated SANTA.

  • Miss Indiana Performance & Autograph Session

    November 29, 2009

    Those who seek Miss Indiana’s autograph will receive a validated parking voucher as they leave the autograph table. Vouchers will be honored at the exit lane designated MISS INDIANA.

  • IND Foundation Book Sale

    December 3, 2009

    The Indianapolis Airport Authority and the IND Foundation (a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring public art is always an important part of the airport experience in the City of Indianapolis) will unveil the airport’s first book. Titled IND: The Art of It All, those who purchase the $29.95 + tax book will receive a voucher at the point of sale for one day of free parking.

  • Hendricks County Appreciation Day

    December 5, 2009

    Residents of Hendricks County are invited for special entertainment and an airline ticket raffle in Civic Plaza. Those who complete a raffle will receive a validated voucher good for three (3) free hours of parking. The vouchers will be honored at the exit lane designated HENDRICKS.

  • Pups, Popcorn & Perfect Pitch

    December 12, 2009

    Join us for two very different “petting” zoos: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) will make a variety of musical instruments available for kids of all ages to touch, pluck, and strike! Then from 1 to 4 p.m., the Humane Society of Indianapolis will host a pet outreach to help animals who need adoption into loving homes this holiday season. In addition, free samples of sweet and savory treats from Indianapolis-based Just Pop In! will be offered. Parking vouchers will be provided and honored at designated exit lane.

MORE INFORMATION HERE

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close