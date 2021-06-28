Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lil Kim Wants To Have A Verzuz Celebration With Nicki Minaj

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Lil Kim looked like a proud mom watching the various rap girls perform at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (June 27). However, Kim grabbed plenty of attention when she made a major revelation on the red carpet.

When asked whether or not she would ever participate in a Verzuz, she said “absolutely.” The Queen Bee however gave a rather interesting answer when it came to who she wanted her Verzuz celebration to be with.

“Nicki,” she said, referring to one-time foe Nicki Minaj. “I’d love to.”

The feud between Nicki and Kim goes back years, when fans were considering Nicki a “Kim clone” even as the Queens rapper began her ascent to start a trailblaizng path for the next generation of female rappers. Naturally, both respective fan bases (and friends) ate the beef up, including a peak moment when Kim released several diss tracks aimed at Nicki.

RELATED: T.I. Explains Why Lil’ Kim Edges Out Nicki Minaj In Hip-Hop History On ‘Expeditiously’

RELATED: Lil Kim Loves Cardi B But Doesn’t Know Nicki Minaj

In 2017, Nicki actually acknowledged Kim’s contribution to New York hip-hop, saying she and Foxy Brown helped pave the way for girls like her. After being misquoted in a feature regarding making female rap mainstream, Nicki took to Instagram to clear the air.

“Imagine me saying I made female rappers mainstream when there were so many women who already had platinum albums under their belts,” she wrote. “Lauryn sold 10 million off one album, Eve had platinum singles w/Alicia, Gwen Stefani, her own tv show & clothing line. It doesn’t get more mainstream/pop than Missy’s biggest singles. Foxy&Kim had platinum albums & shaped the sound of NY female rappers, Latifah had her own sitcom, Trina was on billboard with hits, etc. I appreciate the love but I never said that.”

Will it happen? Previously, Verzuz mended the beef between Gucci Mane and Jeezy and it culminated in the most-watched Verzuz event ever. Founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland may have to check the numbers to how big Nicki and Kim would be, even though a previous Verzuz between Foxy and Lil Kim has been rumored for months. Given the two platinum-selling rappers respective fan bases, it could possibly be the most anticipated and hyped event on the platform yet.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Adds Her Classic ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Mixtape To Streaming + New Songs

RELATED: Lil Kim Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic

Barbz Attack Lil’ Kim After Usher Says She Paved Way For Nicki Minaj

20 photos Launch gallery

Barbz Attack Lil’ Kim After Usher Says She Paved Way For Nicki Minaj

Continue reading Barbz Attack Lil’ Kim After Usher Says She Paved Way For Nicki Minaj

Barbz Attack Lil’ Kim After Usher Says She Paved Way For Nicki Minaj

[caption id="attachment_870421" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Lil’ Kim paved the way for the sultry Hip-Hop women rappers of the day and anyone with eyes and ears can see how far her influence spread since the 1990s. After Usher stated that Nicki Minaj is an offshoot of the Brooklyn star as most would agree, but the Barbz are trying their best to prop up their fave. In a conversation with Swizz Beatz via Instagram Live, Usher said, “Nicki is a product of Kim,” but in no way was putting down Minaj and her many accomplishments as an artist. Twitter account @TheShadeAngels posed the question of whether or not Usher’s statement was a jab at Minaj, and that got the party started on Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday morning. https://twitter.com/TheShadeAngels/status/1261891113079787522 Minaj’s devoted fanbase obviously caught wind of the comments and began to fire back at Usher and bringing in Lil’ Kim into their barrage of hateful comments. What’s worse, Usher clearly wasn’t trying to state anything that isn’t a universally known fact that without Lil’ Kim, there would be little room for an artist like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, and any other of the up and coming women rappers who promote sex appeal and fashion along with their bars. There are a ton of explosively bad takes from the Barbz and we’ve collected those below, including some folks wisely giving props where they’re due to the Queen Bee. At this point, this struggle debate comes up at least once a quarter and it’s a reminder that a lot of people are proud to be delusional. — Photo: Getty

Lil Kim Wants To Have A Verzuz Celebration With Nicki Minaj  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest
Lil Kim Wants To Have A Verzuz Celebration…
 7 hours ago
06.28.21
Photos
Close