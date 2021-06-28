Indy
IMPD investigating after "active gun fight" downtown

Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers are investigating after responding to an “active gun fight involving shots fired” around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the 200 block of South Meridian Street and say they received multiple calls about the incident.

Police say no one was found shot on or around the scene.

At this time it is unknown how many people fired shots or how many guns were involved.

