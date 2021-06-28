HHW Gaming: Latest ‘GTA 6’ Rumor Hints At A Return To A Fan-Favorite Location

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The rumor mill regarding Gran Theft Auto 6 isn’t slowing down at all.

As with any rumors regarding the highly-anticipated 6th installment in Rockstar Games iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise, take this news with the tiniest grain of salt. As seen on DualShockers, Tom Henderson, a reliable leaker for games like Call of Duty and Battlefield, has some really eyebrow-raising info regarding GTA 6.

According to Henderson, GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City and have an “evolving map,” a female protagonist, and will take place in a modern-day setting.

Henderson dropped what could be considered some bombs in a YouTube video while clearing up some rumors. He claims the reason the game will take place in a modern-day setting is because of GTA Online. According to Henderson, a return to the 80s or 90s could lead to difficulties with the rollout of both the game and GTA Online component.

GTA Online is a cash cow for Rockstar Games bringing in billions, so it makes sense why the studio is taking its sweet time with this game. DualShockers reports that not going with a modern-day setting could make things rather difficult for developers when introducing new things into the multiplayer.

Henderson also claims that the new Vice City map will not be as large as previous rumors suggest hence the idea of an evolving map that can change over months and years with DLC and episodic events like Fortnite’s Battle Royale map. He also states that GTA 6 will see the return of the ability to play as multiple protagonists in the game, one of them being a female protagonist who is technologically savvy and hacking.

But there is some sad news as well, and it regards the game’s potential release date. Henderson believes GTA 6 may not arrive until 2024 or 2025. He reasons that Rockstar Games is looking out for the well-being of hits developers and taking a valiant step in tackling crunch and spending long hours working to ensure the game will be ready at launch. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar Games is going for a reported late release date to ensure the game gets in as many hands as possible.

If there is any silver lining in all of this news, the game will reportedly not be delayed, and Rockstar will announce a release date once “they are 100% confident that it is achievable.”

We shall see.

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty

