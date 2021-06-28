A Bottle of Sprite Is All You Need To Attend Sprite’s Virtual Summer Concert Featuring Saweetie & Latto

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Outside is opening back up, and concerts and festivals are being announced left and right. Sprite is getting in on the act as well with two of Hip-Hop’s biggest and brightest acts.

Monday (Jun.28), Sprite announced the launch of its Live From The Label virtual summer concert series, and to kick things off, the soft drink brand enlisted the help of Saweetie and Latto. Now here is the best part: to attend the show, the price of admission is literally a bottle of Sprite.

That’s right, whatever you pay for a 20 oz bottle of Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar at your local store or bodega will be your ticket to you one of the hottest virtual concert events this summer. Sprite will begin rolling out special bottles with a barcode that can be scanned using your smartphone’s camera to give you access to the show.

The two artists, via a press release, spoke on their participation in Sprite’s Live From The Label virtual summer concert series.

Latto: “I’m so excited to be kicking off Sprite’s Live From The Label concert series with the first performance on Thursday, July 29, and representing Clayton County live from SpaceCondo Live. THE BIGGEST! For years, Sprite has been committed to supporting young creators and helping them realize their dreams, and Live From The Label is no different. I’m proud to work with Sprite to put on talented young artists like Chlo the God and Jazmin Rodriguez, and give them a platform to share their talent, and support them in their hustle to make it in this industry. Now I want all of my fans to pick up the Stage 1 20 oz. Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar bottles and scan the label to catch my show this summer.”

Saweetie: “I am so excited to finally be able to tell my fans that I am teaming up with Sprite to put on for the West Coast! Sprite has been a long-time favorite drink of mine growing up and love how it’s been giving young artists and emerging creators a spotlight – something that is super important to me as many of those artists were my inspiration when I was first coming up. I’m doing a special performance for fans as part of Sprite’s Live From The Label concert series on Thursday, August 12 at none other than Roosevelt Hotel. Also, joining ya ICY girl will be some very gifted young creators including Summer Valentine and Michelle Alfonso. To stream my show, go pick up the Stage 2, 20 oz. Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar bottles, scan the label, and check me out!”

Big Latto will kick things off on July 29, Saweetie will follow her on August 12 with a soon to be revealed finale act closing out the series. We are definitely sure the two 2021 BET Awards nominees will not disappoint.

Photo: Sprite / Sprite Summer Concert Series

